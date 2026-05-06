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Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,78M
;
10
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ID: 37686
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

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In a modern Bat Yam standing tower 5 pieces including 1 mamad Living area 131m2 Terrace 14m2 On the 20th floor of a luxurious tower 2 parking spaces 1 cellar

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,78M
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