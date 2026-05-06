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Residential quarter Opportunite prix casse cause vente urgente potentiel panorama de reve

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,95M
;
8
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ID: 37380
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avner Hay Shaki

About the complex

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Opportunity to be seized – Incredible price! Looking for an apartment without any compromise? Ideally located in front of the Guilo shopping centre, discover this spacious and bright 4 rooms with rare amenities: Facing the panorama Quality construction, welcoming lobby Mamad and complete accessibility (lift) Soccah terrace of about 13 m2, offering a relaxing open view. Expansion potential: Storage and space adjacent to the apartment. Private covered parking in Tabo. Calm and serenity Do not let this opportunity pass before it is seized. Come visit!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Opportunite prix casse cause vente urgente potentiel panorama de reve
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,95M
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