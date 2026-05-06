  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces neuf emplacement de choix bat yam

Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces neuf emplacement de choix bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,47M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 37693
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New penthouse of 134 m2 + 41 m2 terrace. Elevator and parking included. Very bright, perfect for a family. Search location.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement 4 pieces avec terrasse A deux pas du kikar et de la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter Haut standing
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,53M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,23M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces neuf emplacement de choix bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,47M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Show all Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,45M
Residential project located in the heart of Yafo, whose strategic location places it near local attractions, such as beaches and cafes, near the tramway. A large interior courtyard in European style, offering a bright and friendly private space for residents. Surrounded by residential build…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Show all Residential quarter Quartier calme
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Ashdod, Israel
from
$763,250
In the heart of the Youd Beit district, spacious and bright 3-room apartment, open view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Residential quarter Quartier harakafot haim hefer rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,90M
Apartment 5 rooms, Harakafot Rishon LeZion district, 124 m2 built, floor 12 on 27, sunny terrace 14 m2 west facing with unobstructed and eternal sea views, north, west and south orientations, underground parking, mamad, 3 elevators, recent and maintained building, luxurious lobby and residen…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications