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Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
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7
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ID: 37782
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, near the promenade of HaMesila Park that leads directly to Moshava Germanit, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre and Talpiot supermarkets — everything is within easy reach! In a new shop building built by a quality developer, Neta Lifshitz, with a beautiful lobby and Shabbat elevators. New apartment of 3 rooms, 71 m2 plus a pleasant terrace fully adapted for the Soukka ! Separate kitchen, bathroom and laundry, secure room (mamad) and master bedroom. Very rich technical specifications: floor heating system and central air conditioning. The apartment has a private underground parking and a large private cellar located next to the elevator. Currently, a new tram line is under construction a few minutes from the building, it will connect directly to the city center and more.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
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