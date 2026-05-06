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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 2 pieces terrasse avec parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
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2
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ID: 37716
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David HaMelekh, 33

About the complex

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New building to high-end construction. Premium location close to all amenities. Private underground parking included. Contact us for more information.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 2 pieces terrasse avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
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