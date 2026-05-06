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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf aprEs tama 300m de la mer vue dEgagEe

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
;
10
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ID: 37671
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Lefin, 16

About the complex

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Located in a quiet street with a European character, between Neve Tzedek, Kerem HaTeimanim and the seafront (300 m). Popular area with treed alleys, cafes, shops and village spirit. On foot: beaches, Tayelet, Carmel, Shabazi, Herzl, restaurants, future tramway. About 70 m2 on the 1st floor with open view (no vis-à-vis possible). New shop building (Gidi Bar Orian). Eggersmann Kitchen. Air conditioning Fujitsu VRF. Mechanical parking (top platform). Cellar ~5 m2. South/West exposure. The apartment is redone before the sale. Updated price: 4.650.000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf aprEs tama 300m de la mer vue dEgagEe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
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