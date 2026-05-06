  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Michkenot haouma prix en baisse

Residential quarter Michkenot haouma prix en baisse

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,95M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 37357
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Abba Eban, 16

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
PRICES IN BAY!!! in Michkenot Haouma, close to the central station and the city centre, close to transport and shops, in a luxury residence with views of the promenade, magnificent apartment 5.5 rooms in excellent condition, spacious, including a mamad, balcony with open view, 4 private parking spaces, and 2 large cellars. Exclusive Hadassa, Takam agency.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,07M
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
Residential quarter 3 pieces a renover 2 balcons proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,38M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$6,45M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Michkenot haouma prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,95M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Haifa, Israel
from
$425,420
HAIFA • From 1 195 000 € (326,034), fully furnished • Already rented and managed by a 24/7 management company • Panoramic sea view and view of the Bahá'í gardens • 24/7 gym in the building • Coworking spaces • Spacious balcony • Three rapid lifts • Household service • Luxury lobby and design…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Show all Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,30M
In the Ganei Bet district of Eilat, in the prestigious Aquarelle residence, on the edge of the desert and the Red Sea, boutique building with penthouse for sale facing the valley. This building consists of 2 levels: - A penthouse on the 1st floor with private entrance: 140 m2 living space, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$3,46M
Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptional project, located in one of Israel's most popular neighbourhoods. A strategic location in the heart of Givat Shmouel, close to synagogues, shops and roads leading directly to Tel Aviv. Why invest…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications