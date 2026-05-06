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Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,40M
;
6
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ID: 37698
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH Are you dreaming of a house with garden in quiet and close to amenities and Beth'Habad? Here she is! RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive rare product: - A spacious house of 5 rooms of 140 m2, on a plot of 330 m2, - A large and beautiful green landscaped garden, - A large living room overlooking a sunny terrace facing southeast, with a pergola, - A beautiful open and bright kitchen, - A luxurious master suite with its private bathroom, as at the hotel! - A large, secure room (mamad), - Air conditioning in each room, - A total of 2 bathrooms and 2 toilets, - Possibility to build an additional 40 m2 on the roof! - Additional room in the garden, which can be used as an office or guest room, - 2 private parking spaces. This house has been completely renovated with beautiful materials: you can live it directly! A prime location in a quiet street and minutes from the Mixx shopping centre, a supermarket, restaurants, buses and the French-speaking Beth 'Habad! Great opportunity! Contact us: Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera. Professional licence 313736.

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,40M
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