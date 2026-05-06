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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,99M
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10
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ID: 37366
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 251

About the complex

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Exclusive sale: Micha Street, Old North, Quiet and Border View In a classified building, typical of Tel Aviv, on the 2nd floor, a beautiful 2 room apartment bright and well preserved. Living area of about 60 m2 + sunny terrace of about 7 m2. The apartment, bathed in light, offers great potential. Double exposure. Located in a quiet and bucolic alley, a few minutes walk from the sea, Dizengoff Street and the lively city centre.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,99M
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