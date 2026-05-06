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Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale

Haifa, Israel
from
$424,225
;
5
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ID: 37446
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Haifa Subdistrict
  • City
    Haifa
  • Address
    Tuvim

About the complex

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HAIFA • From 1 195 000 € (326,034), fully furnished • Already rented and managed by a 24/7 management company • Panoramic sea view and view of the Bahá'í gardens • 24/7 gym in the building • Coworking spaces • Spacious balcony • Three rapid lifts • Household service • Luxury lobby and design • Limited number of apartments per floor – maximum privacy • Advanced security: cameras, access codes, secure floors • MAMAD new on each floor • Guaranteed yield option: 7% over 2 years

Location on the map

Haifa, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Haifa, Israel
from
$424,225
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