  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer

Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,38M
01/06/2026
$3,38M
31/05/2026
$3,37M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 37156
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaYarkon, Embassy of Russia

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Convenient location, close to Royal Beach Hotel and only a few steps from the sea. 6-storey boutique project with high-end and luxurious services. Green construction. Sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. The areas of the apartments are spacious and well arranged.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse dans un immeuble bauhaus renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,92M
Residential quarter Sublime appartement avec terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,70M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,16M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,97M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,38M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,68M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,25M
FOR SALE – PENTHOUSE IN NETANYA Beautiful penthouse located in the heart of Netanya, just a 5-minute walk from Kikar and the beach. Area: 175 m2 5 pieces 4 toilets 3 bathrooms Balcony + large terrace Parental suite Mamad (safe room) 2 parking spaces 8th floor Bright, spacious and ideally …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Show all Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,24M
NEVE TZEDEK – FACE SEA Apartment 2 rooms – Recent building of standing Location: Heart of Neve Tzedek, one of the most prestigious districts of Tel-Aviv Facing the sea and the Tayelet Nearby: cafes, shops, Suzanne Dellal, restaurants, galleries, transport Description of property: Interior …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications