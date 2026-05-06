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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces en rez de jardin a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,24M
;
7
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ID: 37519
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Shevet Binyamin, 26

About the complex

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For sale – 4 bedroom apartment on the ground floor in Ashdod Located in a quiet and well maintained residence, close to parks, schools, synagogues and shops, this 4-room apartment has been completely renovated with taste and quality materials. It offers a living area of 138 m2 supplemented by a beautiful private garden of 102 m2 with pergola, ideal for moments of relaxation with family. A rare and sought after property, perfect for a family wishing to combine comfort, space and quality of life. For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact us.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces en rez de jardin a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,24M
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