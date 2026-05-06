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Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse et vue panoramique mekor haim

Jerusalem, Israel
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$3,373
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7
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ID: 37789
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avital, 15

About the complex

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NEW ON THE MARKET! In the very sought after area of Mekor Haim, near Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, a short walk from HaMesila Park promenade and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. In a new boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators. Beautiful new and spacious 4 room apartment of 106 m2, with 11 m2 terrace from the living room and a triangular terrace from the master bedroom with grand view facing southwest! A real crush: • High-end separate kitchen • Strong room (mamad) • Master suite with private bathroom • Additional bathroom • Ground heating • Individual VRF air conditioning in each room • Smart Home System • Private underground parking • Cave Immediate entry.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse et vue panoramique mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,373
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