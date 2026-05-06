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Residential quarter Unique des appartements neufs de 3 pieces rares sur le marche dans un quartier residentiel de pavillons livres sous 4 a 6 mois bzh

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,10M
;
6
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ID: 37715
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Shahal

About the complex

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BZH ✨ A new program in the exclusive Weizman district of Hadera! There are classic projects... and there are those that redefine standards. We are pleased to present you an ultra-exclusive boutique complex of only 15 apartments, from the renowned developer Towers, offering a rare life experience, combining privacy, serenity and elegance. ✨ New 3-room apartments (about 80 m2) rare on the market, in a residential area of pavilions! ✨ Only 3 floors, 5 apartments per floor, ✨ A modern and functional design, ✨ A large bright living space, ✨ A terrace without a view with an open view, ✨ Construction standards and high quality materials, ✨ A superb modern custom kitchen, with a marble worktop, ✨ Two bedrooms, including one suite, ✨ Two bathrooms, ✨ Air conditioning included, ✨ Secure room upstairs, ✨ An elevator, ✨ An underground parking space, ✨ A delivery within 4/6 months BZH, ✨ The legal guarantee of the promoter. Location privileged – one of the best areas of Hadera, Only about 5 minutes drive from the sea and the Village Shopping Centre, Commercial space shop on the ground floor, New construction with high standards Close to everything: shops, schools, synagogues, transport and quick access to the exit from the city. It's not just real estate. It is an art of living, designed for a demanding clientele seeking quality, discretion and a safe investment. Contact us: RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Unique des appartements neufs de 3 pieces rares sur le marche dans un quartier residentiel de pavillons livres sous 4 a 6 mois bzh
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,10M
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