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Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces avec terrasse vue mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,84M
;
6
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ID: 37772
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Daniel, 15

About the complex

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Standing building 50m from the sea. Beautiful 4 rooms of 90m2 + 14m2 terrace sea view. High floor, very bright, luxury apartment, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets, cadastre parking! Unique product exclusively.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces avec terrasse vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,84M
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