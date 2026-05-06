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Residential quarter Projet neuf du 3 au 6 pieces et penthouses a holyland jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,25M
01/06/2026
$1,25M
31/05/2026
$1,24M
;
6
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ID: 37282
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

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New project in Holyland Jerusalem, located in a 30-storey building near Bayit Vegan and Ramat Sharet and 5 minutes from Malha Canyon and the road to all Jerusalem. Luxurious lobby with 4 elevators, guard and gym. Parking and cellar for each apartment. Entry in 2027. From 3 to 6 rooms with penthouses and ground floor : 3 rooms 81m2 and terrace of 9m2 4 rooms 108m2 and terrace of 12m2 4 rooms 110m2 and terrace of 10m2 4 rooms 130m2 and terrace of 13m2 5 rooms 123m2 and terrace of 10m2 Price from 3.500.000 Prices do not include our agency commission of 2% (h.taxes)

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf du 3 au 6 pieces et penthouses a holyland jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,25M
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