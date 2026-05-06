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Residential quarter Superbe cottage

Tel Mond, Israel
from
$4,69M
;
6
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ID: 37420
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • Village
    Tel Mond
  • Address
    HaDekel

About the complex

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In the heart of the chic suburbs between Netanya and Raanana, central and pastoral. Cottage 5.5 rooms, completely renovated! Large garden, quiet in the back. Land approximately 230 m2, built 150 m2. Private miklat.

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Tel Mond, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Tel Mond, Israel
from
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