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Residential quarter Penthouse dexception dans immeuble historique

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,86M
;
6
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ID: 37462
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Kalischer, 28

About the complex

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Historical building restored. Penthouse of 232 m2 + 50 m2 of terrace on one level. Nice services, quiet, 4 air orientations, open view. Currently rented 40,000 shekels/month.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse dexception dans immeuble historique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,86M
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