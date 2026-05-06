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Residential quarter Cottage aquarelle ganim bet

Eilat, Israel
from
$1,34M
01/06/2026
$1,34M
31/05/2026
$1,33M
;
8
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ID: 37201
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat
  • Address
    Lotus

About the complex

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In the Ganim Bet district of Eilat, in the prestigious Aquarelle residence, on the edge of the desert and the Red Sea, a boutique building offering a ground garden cottage for sale facing the valley. This building consists of 2 levels: a garden ground floor with private entrance of 140 m2 living ground floor with garden of 250 m2, private snail-shaped swimming pool and 4 bedrooms, and a penthouse on the 1st floor with its own entrance, 140 m2 living space, 4 bedrooms and rooftop of 140 m2 with jacuzzi facing a paradise view. Each level has its own private entrance and can be sold separately or in a single batch. Ground garden price: NIS 3,750,000. Penthouse price: NIS 3,650,000.

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Eilat, Israel
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Residential quarter Cottage aquarelle ganim bet
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,34M
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