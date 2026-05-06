  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon

Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 37855
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ruppin, 41

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In a recent building close to Gordon Beach. 2-room apartment with mamad. 1st floor with elevator. Parking included.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,00M
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,80M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$781,000
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,05M
Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,55M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,66M
Rare on the market: superb independent villa built on a plot of 315 m2, offering 270 m2 living space spread over three levels (subsoil, ground floor and first floor). It has a large bright living room, spacious kitchen, several comfortable rooms and beautiful living spaces. Outside, a large…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Show all Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$596,400
4 rooms terrace soccah small building Fourth floor adjacent cellar agamim view park building feels good promoter
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,20M
GENERAL BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floors Accompanying bank: Mizrahi Tefahot Planned delivery March 2030 Beach: about 800 m Access : nearby tramway live 15/20 minutes from Tel Aviv The project A very high-end residential program in a strategic …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications