  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe

Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,669
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 37594
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avraham Stern, 24

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Well, I went down.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,24M
Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$6,85M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,17M
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,49M
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
from
$1,58M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,669
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Show all Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$6,82M
Live Excellence in Netanya! Mardochee Khayat is pleased to invite you to discover our exceptional residential project, located in the heart of the popular Nat 600 district in Netanya. Enjoy a privileged location, a few steps from the beaches thanks to the new elevator of the beach of the Is…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Harish, Israel
from
$1,15M
HARISH PROJECT – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its brand new pre-sale property project in the booming city of Harish, a location with great potential! Located in the heart of Harish, close to schools, synagogues and shops, this project will also incl…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$994,000
In Barnea, a 5 rooms renovated and transformed with sea view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications