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Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,900
01/06/2026
$8,900
31/05/2026
$8,875
;
12
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ID: 36962
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Neve Tsedek, 24

About the complex

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For Rent – Penthouse in the heart of Neve Tzedek Available early in January, this exceptional penthouse offers rare outdoor spaces, high-end finishes and unbeatable location in one of Tel Aviv's most prestigious neighbourhoods. Property Details: 100 m2 interior with 55 m2 terrace + 50 m2 private rooftop 4th floor with elevator Very large parental suite 2 bedrooms in total (including a mamad) 2 bathrooms + 3 toilets Sea view High-end materials and finishes Rent: 25,000 per month For more details or to arrange a private visit, please contact Premium Real Estate.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,900
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