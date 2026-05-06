  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a louer a keter david jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement a louer a keter david jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,325
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 37711
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shlomo HaMelekh

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
George Washington Street (Keter David) 4 room apartment – 120 m2 4th floor out of 8 Fully furnished upscale Spacious and bright Parking Cashier Balcony for Soukka Storage Arnona annual : 9,200 NIS Condominium charges: NIS 2,400 per month

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a louer en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,26M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,23M
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$7,40M
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Kadima, Israel
from
$6,80M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a keter david jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,325
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon ascenseur
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon ascenseur
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon ascenseur
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon ascenseur
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon ascenseur
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon ascenseur
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
Apartment completely refurbished. Building with lift / digicode. Furnished and equipped. Five minutes from the sea. Available immediately
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces de standing rothschild
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces de standing rothschild
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces de standing rothschild
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces de standing rothschild
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces de standing rothschild
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces de standing rothschild
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces de standing rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
In a renovated building with elevator 2 steps from Rothschild, quiet and green street. 140 m2 / 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom / 2 toilets + balcony terrace on street. 4 air orientations, only upstairs
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Show all Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Netanya, Israel
from
$823,600
Only a few steps from Kikar Haatzmaout and the beaches of Netanya, in a recently renovated building, discover this beautiful 4-room apartment located on the 3rd floor on 8 with elevator. Large bright living room with modern open kitchen, three exhibitions (south, north, west) ensuring natura…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications