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Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima

Kadima, Israel
from
$6,80M
;
11
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ID: 36916
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • Village
    Kadima
  • Address
    Hankin

About the complex

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Exceptional residences in Kadima Private complex of 16 cottages of very high standing In the heart of Kadima, one of Sharon's most sought after and qualitative localities, discover an exclusive project composed of only 16 prestigious cottages. Kadima seduces by its exceptional living environment, combining residential tranquility, green environment and immediate proximity to the main roads in central Israel. Famous for its quality population, high performance schools and family atmosphere, Kadima is now one of the most popular addresses for families wishing to enjoy a high-end living environment while staying a few minutes from Netanya, Ra'anana, Herzliya and Tel-Aviv. This project is carried out by a recognized builder, specialist in the construction of prestigious villas, enjoying a solid reputation for the quality of his achievements, his irreproachable finishes and his attention to detail. Villas designed for absolute comfort Each villa has been designed to offer generous volumes, perfect functionality and a particularly high level of services. Fitted basement: • Ideal independent space for a studio • Lounge • Chamber • Many facilities (office, games room, independent accommodation, guest space) Ground floor: • Large bright living room • Contemporary American cuisine • Direct access to the private garden • Private swimming pool • Elegant and functional reception spaces Floor: • 4 spacious rooms • High-end parental suite • Modern bathrooms • Optimal comfort for the whole family High standing services The villas will benefit from noble materials, modern amenities and premium finishes that meet the most demanding standards of the Israeli real estate market. Schedule • Start of work : September 2026 • Construction period: 24 months • Expected delivery: September 2028 A rare project aimed at a clientele seeking exclusivity, space and quality of life in one of Sharon's most sought-after sectors.

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Kadima, Israel
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Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Kadima, Israel
from
$6,80M
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