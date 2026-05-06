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Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,46M
01/06/2026
$1,46M
31/05/2026
$1,46M
;
13
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ID: 37148
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

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In the heart of Beit Vagan, the new phase of Holyland complex is finally available, with a wide selection of apartments from the 3 rooms to the penthouse and ground floor.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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