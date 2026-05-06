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Residential quarter Studio luxueux pour une personne

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,473
;
4
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ID: 37598
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

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Luxurious studio for one person 1 and a half room 25 m2 1 balcony First floor Fully furnished Renovated The rent includes all charges (arnona, water, electricity and internet) Exceptional offer to quickly seize

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Studio luxueux pour une personne
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,473
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