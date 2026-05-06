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Residential quarter Opportunite a ne pas rater acheter un t3 recevez un t4

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,15M
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6
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ID: 36875
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avraham Stern, 11

About the complex

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apartment in a very advanced project of urban renovation, signed and approved by the town hall of Jerusalem, business to be seized for any type of aacquerer, rented currently rental yield immediat, for more information contact us as soon as possible!!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Opportunite a ne pas rater acheter un t3 recevez un t4
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,15M
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