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Residential quarter Panorama de reve potentiel

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,05M
05/05/2026
$3,05M
05/05/2026
$3,15M
;
8
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ID: 35561
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avner Hay Shaki

About the complex

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Living in the face of the panorama – New on the market and exclusive! Looking for an apartment without any compromise? Ideally located opposite the shopping center, discover this spacious and bright 4 rooms with rare services: Quality construction, welcoming lobby Mamad and complete accessibility (lift) Soccah terrace of about 13 m2, offering a relaxing open view. Expansion potential: Storage and space adjacent to the apartment. Private covered parking in Tabo. Calm and serenity Do not let this opportunity pass before it is seized. Come visit!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Panorama de reve potentiel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,05M
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