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Residential quarter Investissement herzliya

Herzliya, Israel
from
$948,600
06/05/2026
$948,600
05/05/2026
$943,020
;
6
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ID: 35763
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    Asher Barash

About the complex

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4 room apartment close to Reichman University. Miklat in the building. Located in a very nice street. Perfect for a first purchase or investment. Very much for rent.

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Herzliya, Israel
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Residential quarter Investissement herzliya
Herzliya, Israel
from
$948,600
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