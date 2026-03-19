  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a louer a keter david jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement a louer a keter david jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,070
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 36027
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shlomo HaMelekh

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
George Washington Street (Keter David) 4 room apartment – 120 m2 4th floor out of 8 Fully furnished upscale Spacious and bright Parking Cashier Balcony for Soukka Storage Arnona annual : 9,200 NIS Condominium charges: NIS 2,400 per month

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$946,400
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Netanya, Israel
from
$811,200
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$618,540
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Superbe cottage
Tel Mond, Israel
from
$4,69M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a keter david jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,070
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,521
Very nice two pieces well arranged. Separate toilets and bathroom. Outdoor terrace. Fully renovated apartment with modern and new facilities
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,70M
At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line, the HaGiborim project offers two modern residential towers combining prestige, comfort and durability architecture. Architecture and design Designed by Bar Orian Architects and Dana Oberson interior…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam
Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam
Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam
Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam
Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam
Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,85M
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of c…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications