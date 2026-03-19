  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 2 pieces balcon neuf proche mer

Residential quarter 2 pieces balcon neuf proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,47M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 36038
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Jabotinsky, 7

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New construction between Gordon and Hilton. Co-ownership of 7 floors with 2 elevators. Sports room in the building. High-end standing. Private cellar of 12m2. Issue December 2026. Bank guarantees. Perfect as first purchase, holiday apartment, foot-to-earth or investment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,64M
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception dans immeuble historique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,58M
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,61M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,90M
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 3 pieces equipe et meuble
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,58M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 2 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,47M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$1,01M
New project on Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the country. Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh A, this luxurious residential project includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a park located in a natural forest, close to the matnas and all shop…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Residential quarter Bel appartement 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Residential quarter Bel appartement 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Residential quarter Bel appartement 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Residential quarter Bel appartement 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Residential quarter Bel appartement 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$523,900
4 room apartment in the city centre
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Show all Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,67M
The only new program that's not a trick! An avant-garde architecture for this residence facing the sea in Ashdod: -8 floors only -2 elevators including one of shabat - Luxurious entrance hall with concierge -In the residential area of Dalet, overlooking the villas and facing the sea Benefit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications