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Residential quarter Mini penthouse 5 pieces face a la mer immeuble boutique

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$935,000
06/05/2026
$935,000
05/05/2026
$929,500
;
10
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ID: 35653
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yiftah HaGiladi

About the complex

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Mini Penthouse in 5 storey boutique building, private

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Mini penthouse 5 pieces face a la mer immeuble boutique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$935,000
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