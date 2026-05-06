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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces au coeur de tel aviv a deux pas de rothschild

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$951,200
;
11
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ID: 38292
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Eliyahu Sapir, 19

About the complex

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New on sale exclusively 9 Shmaryahu Levin Street A quiet and sought after street in the alleys of Place Habima. A charming spacious apartment full of charm. 2 pieces 61 m2 (gross area) Ground floor The apartment has an additional back entrance Large storage Great stay! Solar water heater Well maintained building Security shelter in the building

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces au coeur de tel aviv a deux pas de rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$951,200
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