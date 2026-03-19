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Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon bauhaus renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
06/05/2026
$1,56M
05/05/2026
$1,55M
;
6
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ID: 35641
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaAvoda, 56

About the complex

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Standing building 3rd floor with elevator / parking and cellar 80m2 net + balcony 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes + 2 bathroom Quiet / green / on street Rare product

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon bauhaus renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
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