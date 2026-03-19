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Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim

Givatayim, Israel
from
$2,54M
;
6
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ID: 36003
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Givatayim
  • Address
    Ariel Sharon, Shachar Tower

About the complex

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Exceptional apartment at the entrance to Tel Aviv. Luxury building with breathtaking view facing the sea. High floor with 3 private parking spaces + cellar. Rare and workless product. Sports room in the very spacious condominium.

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Givatayim, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim
Givatayim, Israel
from
$2,54M
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