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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
06/05/2026
$1,32M
05/05/2026
$1,31M
;
6
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ID: 35640
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Merkaz Baalei Melaha, 17

About the complex

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Beautiful 3 rooms renovated in the heart of Lev Tel Aviv. 2 minutes walk from the prestigious Rothschild Boulevard, 7 minutes walk from the beach. Quiet and bright, elevator up to the floor. Disabled access. Perfect for a family, rental property, secondary residence.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
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