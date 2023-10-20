  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda

Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
10
ID: 33634
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Located in one of the most popular areas of northern Tel-Aviv, Ben Yehuda Street, this apartment enjoys a sought after urban environment, close to the sea, shops, transport, cafes and cycle paths. The neighbourhood, in the midst of architectural renewal thanks to the TAMA 38 projects, is now a valuable place to live or invest. 3 rooms, 72 m2 interior and 23 m2 terraces, ideal for enjoying outdoor spaces. renovated building after TAMA 38 with elevator. Luminous thanks to its east, north and south orientations, it offers a pleasant atmosphere and natural ventilation. A rare property in this area, suitable for both a main residence and an investment with strong heritage potential.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

