  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence

Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,74M
;
13
ID: 33105
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residential project offering a unique art of living facing the Mediterranean, with clear sea views and an elegant, serene and sought after setting. The project is distinguished by high-end contemporary architecture and a total separation between the residential area and a business hotel located at the lower levels, guaranteeing calm, privacy and absolute comfort to the residents. Independent residential entrance, dedicated hall and reserved elevators. Ideally located, the project has direct access to the promenade and the beach, close to shops, restaurants, leisure and transport, with a quick connection to Tel Aviv via the tram. The residence offers a wide range of apartments 3, 3,5 and 5 rooms, as well as an exceptional penthouse. The spacious and bright apartments feature generous terraces, large bay windows and a modern design with high-end finishes. All units are located from the 6th floor, with open sea view (at least partially on the façade). Features of standing: fully installed air conditioning, insulated windows, design interior doors, elegant bathrooms, Shabbat elevator and classic parking. The penthouse offers a real private floor, with spectacular panoramic views, huge rooftop terrace and possibility of private swimming pool. Project led by a recognized developer, with over 60 years of experience and over 100 buildings delivered to Bat Yam. Permit granted, bank guarantee Mizrahi, start work in 2 months. Price from 4.2 M Attractive payment conditions: 15% on signature, balance in 2 years

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

