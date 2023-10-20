Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf projet de qualite

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana , a new residential project located in the city centre.
High-end project – HaGalil 27 & Maccabi 25/27
Live in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods, a prime location, quiet and green, just a stone's throw away:
Best Schools
City center & shops
Parks and green spaces
Daily transportation and services
3 Buildings Standing Shop
Contemporary architecture
Exceptional apartments:
4 rooms – approx 96 m2 + nice balcony
5 rooms – approx. 131 m2 + generous balcony
Bright living rooms, large windows, upscale modern kitchens.
A life setting sought by Israeli & Francophone families.
Why invest here?
• Prestigious address in Raanana
• High Heritage Value Project
• Impeccable manufacturer quality
• Strong demand for rental and resale
Location on the map
Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return