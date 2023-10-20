  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$921,000
26/08/2025
$921,000
14/07/2025
$862,363
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 26894
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,28M
Residential quarter Haut standing
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$474,000
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,61M
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,98M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$921,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,91M
very beautiful project on Tel Aviv near the sea and the famous Neve Tsedek district. penthouse of 4 rooms, 3 chber bed with 2 dirty bath. a beautiful terrace of 56 m2 located on the 7th floor. with 1 parking space. delivery 8 months
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$474,000
North Garden The third and last complex created in the Agamim district of Ashkelon. The North Garden is a complex that includes 10 buildings of 6 to 8 floors, each building with only 3 apartments by cushioning. In addition, you will enjoy a public garden and sports facilities and easy access…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym... Deliverable May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace o…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications