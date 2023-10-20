  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,40M
;
6
ID: 27188
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Location Privileged, close to the royal beach Hotelt only a few steps from the sea. 6 Floor Shop project with high-end and luxurious services. An ecological construction. sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. the surfaces of the apartments are spacious and well agency.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

