  Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer

Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
$1,03M
ID: 32671
Last update: 17/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,60M
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,37M
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$823,825
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,65M
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,03M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,61M
very beautiful project on Tel Aviv near the sea and the famous Neve Tsedek district. penthouse of 4 rooms, 3 chber bed with 2 dirty bath. a beautiful terrace of 56 m2 located on the 7th floor. with 1 parking space. delivery 8 months
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,37M
The only new program that's not a trick! An avant-garde architecture for this residence facing the sea in Ashdod: -8 floors only -2 elevators including one of shabat - Luxurious entrance hall with concierge -In the residential area of Dalet, overlooking the villas and facing the sea Benefit…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,27M
New real estate project in Mekor Haim district, 9 storey building with beautiful interior and exterior benefits. parking for each apartment. Ideal location , close to Hamesila Park , the future tramway and a few steps from the Baka and Mochava district. Germanit. Large choice of apartment, f…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications