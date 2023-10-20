  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence

Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,34M
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 33100
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residential project offering a unique art of living facing the Mediterranean, with clear sea views and an elegant, serene and sought after setting. The project is distinguished by high-end contemporary architecture and a total separation between the residential area and a business hotel located at the lower levels, guaranteeing calm, privacy and absolute comfort to the residents. Independent residential entrance, dedicated hall and reserved elevators. Ideally located, the project has direct access to the promenade and the beach, close to shops, restaurants, leisure and transport, with a quick connection to Tel Aviv via the tram. The residence offers a wide range of apartments 3, 3,5 and 5 rooms, as well as an exceptional penthouse. The spacious and bright apartments feature generous terraces, large bay windows and a modern design with high-end finishes. All units are located from the 6th floor, with open sea view (at least partially on the façade). Features of standing: fully installed air conditioning, insulated windows, design interior doors, elegant bathrooms, Shabbat elevator and classic parking. The penthouse offers a real private floor, with spectacular panoramic views, huge rooftop terrace and possibility of private swimming pool. Project led by a recognized developer, with over 60 years of experience and over 100 buildings delivered to Bat Yam. Permit granted, bank guarantee Mizrahi, start work in 2 months. Price from 4.2 M Attractive payment conditions: 15% on signature, balance in 2 years

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,14M
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,51M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,06M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,10M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,34M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$913,370
Givat Shmouel project the little Neuilly from Tel Aviv Mardochee Khayat proposes a project whose reputation is no longer to be done Located in the best place of Guivat Shmouel near synagogues and shops Access to the direct highway for Tel Aviv Guivat Shmouel is a city strategically located…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Show all Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$3
New Project on Herzilya in the new neighborhood in vogue Galil Yam. New Floor Boutique building with modern architecture mixed with the Bauhaus style of TLV. High-level domestic and external services . All apartments will be equipped and furnished. Large choice of apartment from the ground f…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$980,800
Ramat Gan – The residential heart of Grand Tel-Aviv Just a few minutes from Tel Aviv, the city of Ramat Gan embodies the perfect balance between modernity, nature and quality of life. It is a privileged destination for both families and investors, offering a quiet residential environment in…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications