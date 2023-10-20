  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite

Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,43M
26/08/2025
$1,43M
14/07/2025
$1,33M
;
6
ID: 26876
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Français Français
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Ussishkine Up Town Project is a strategic boutique building located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city The builder Chuva whose reputation is no longer to be done has already carried out several projects such as the sea project in front of the beach, the Soho,Titanium office project and many other projects Project characteristics The Up Town project in Chuva includes different types of apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as a penthouse and a suspended garden ground floor. Natural stone and aluminum exterior coating The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a beautiful ceiling height of 6 meters and designed by the architect 3 lifts including a chabbatic underground parking space Delivery in 3 years Bank guarantee Apartment features Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Centralized air conditioning latest generation Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house Apartment 3 rooms of 83 m2 +12 m2 from terrace Apartment 4 rooms of 97 m2 + 12m2 terrace Apartment 5 rooms of 128,5m2+12 m2 from terrace

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel

You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,43M
