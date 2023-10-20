  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer

Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$606,000
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 27515
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Very beautiful shop on bat Yam located 1200 my foot from the sea, close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Unique projet neuf de maisons
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,17M
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,22M
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$690,000
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$717,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$606,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
New Katamon Jerusalem Project from 2 to 5 rooms, penthouses and ground floor Located in the Katamonim district, this project consists of 5 buildings with 34 floors with gym, synagogues, 5 elevators. The tramway will pass to the bottom of the project. Deliverable December 2029 Payment method…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Show all Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,08M
Looking for a new project in netanya Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya at the foot of the kikar the project is located in the heart of the city in a most coveted location of Netanya. Living in a project nine netanya Project characteristics Th…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$444,000
We currently offer an exceptional program in Ramot Yoram – Netivot, an expanding area that combines quality of life, nature and modern comfort. What the project proposes: • 3- to 5-room apartments, penthouses and ground floor • Attractive prices: starting from 1,320,000 • High-end finishes:…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications