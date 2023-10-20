Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects of Netanya .
In the city center of Netanya
Close to everything starts, synagogues all this fact on foot
Project characteristics
The project is built in one of Netanya's most famous and commercial streets
A beautiful double lobby decorated by architect
Exterior natural stone covering
2 modern elevators including a Chabbatic
The project is accompanied by a bank guarantee
Delivery in 2 1/2 years
Characteristics of the apartment
Flooring throughout the house
Size 80x80 or 1mx1 m
Preparation Air conditioning
Quality bathroom furniture
Fitting valve
Solar hot water balloon
Quality interior door
Customizable kitchen with marble worktop
Electrical stores in all windows
Take tv in all rooms and lounge
Wc suspended, three-phase counter
Terrace with water point and non-slip tile
Apartment sold with parking space
We offer you apartments
4 rooms 103m2 plus 12 m2 terrace
5 rooms 130m2 plus 14 m2 terrace
Location on the map
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
