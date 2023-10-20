  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma

Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,09M
26/08/2025
$1,09M
14/07/2025
$1,02M
;
6
ID: 26963
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français
Very nice project of 5 building 6 floor shop with a choice of several apartment from 2 rooms to penthouse. with a dream location a proximity of public transport ( tramway , the famous train connecting Jerusalem to Ben Gurion airport ) Mahane yeouda . and Saker Park .

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

You are viewing
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,09M
