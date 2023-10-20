Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite

Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our high-end residential projects on Bat yam. Looking for a new project in Bat Yam This beautiful project is made for you Project Blue & The City is a boutique building strategically located less than 3 minutes walk from Bat Yam Tayellette and 4 minutes from the beach and less than 15 minutes by tram from Tel Aviv centre Blue & The City Project is located in one of the city's most sought after streets The builder Rotchein whose reputation is no longer to be done has already carried out several projects in all the cities of Israel. Project characteristics The Blue & The City Bat Yam project includes different types of apartments ranging from 2 rooms to 5 rooms as well as a penthouse with private pool. Natural stone and aluminum exterior coating High standing construction The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a beautiful ceiling height of 6 meters and designed by the architect High standing gym 4 lifts including a chabbatic underground parking space Delivery in 3 years Bank guarantee Apartment features Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Centralized air conditioning latest generation Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house Apartment 2 rooms of 70 m2 +9 m2 terrace Apartment 4 rooms of 101m2 + 2 terrace one of 9 m2 +3 m2 Apartment 5 rooms of 128 m2+14m2 terrace