Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite

Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our high-end residential projects on Bat yam.
Looking for a new project in Bat Yam
This beautiful project is made for you
Project Blue & The City is a boutique building strategically located less than 3 minutes walk from Bat Yam Tayellette and 4 minutes from the beach and less than 15 minutes by tram from Tel Aviv centre
Blue & The City Project is located in one of the city's most sought after streets
The builder Rotchein whose reputation is no longer to be done has already carried out several projects in all the cities of Israel.
Project characteristics
The Blue & The City Bat Yam project includes different types of apartments ranging from 2 rooms to 5 rooms as well as a penthouse with private pool.
Natural stone and aluminum exterior coating
High standing construction
The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a beautiful ceiling height of 6 meters and designed by the architect
High standing gym
4 lifts including a chabbatic
underground parking space
Delivery in 3 years
Bank guarantee
Apartment features
Flooring throughout the house 80x80
Centralized air conditioning latest generation
Quality bathroom furniture
Grohe brand valve
Quality interior door
Customizable Kitchen
Electrical stores in all the house
Apartment 2 rooms of 70 m2 +9 m2 terrace
Apartment 4 rooms of 101m2 + 2 terrace one of 9 m2 +3 m2
Apartment 5 rooms of 128 m2+14m2 terrace
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return