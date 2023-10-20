  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite

Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,37M
26/08/2025
$1,37M
14/07/2025
$1,28M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 26857
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our high-end residential projects on Bat yam. Looking for a new project in Bat Yam This beautiful project is made for you Project Blue & The City is a boutique building strategically located less than 3 minutes walk from Bat Yam Tayellette and 4 minutes from the beach and less than 15 minutes by tram from Tel Aviv centre Blue & The City Project is located in one of the city's most sought after streets The builder Rotchein whose reputation is no longer to be done has already carried out several projects in all the cities of Israel. Project characteristics The Blue & The City Bat Yam project includes different types of apartments ranging from 2 rooms to 5 rooms as well as a penthouse with private pool. Natural stone and aluminum exterior coating High standing construction The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a beautiful ceiling height of 6 meters and designed by the architect High standing gym 4 lifts including a chabbatic underground parking space Delivery in 3 years Bank guarantee Apartment features Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Centralized air conditioning latest generation Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house Apartment 2 rooms of 70 m2 +9 m2 terrace Apartment 4 rooms of 101m2 + 2 terrace one of 9 m2 +3 m2 Apartment 5 rooms of 128 m2+14m2 terrace

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$600,000
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$646,800
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$990,000
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$708,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,37M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$780,000
New Project on Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the Country Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh To this project is a luxurious residential project that includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a Park located in a natural forest, close to Matnas…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Show all Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,16M
Looking for a new project in netanya Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya at the foot of the kikar the project is located in the heart of the city in a most coveted location of Netanya. Living in a project nine netanya Project characteristics Th…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Show all Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,37M
The only new program that's not a trick! An avant-garde architecture for this residence facing the sea in Ashdod: -8 floors only -2 elevators including one of shabat - Luxurious entrance hall with concierge -In the residential area of Dalet, overlooking the villas and facing the sea Benefit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications