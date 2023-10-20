Residential quarter Nouveau programme a ashdod dans le nouveau quartier shimon peres conditions de paiements hyper attractives

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
We are delighted to present your future apartment, located in the brand new Shimon Peres neighborhood in Ashdod.
Special offers & payment conditions :
4 room apartments Area: 122 m2 living space + 14 m2 of terrace Price from 3 140 000
Apartments 5 rooms Surface: 131 m2 living space + 14 m2 of terrace Price from 3 400 000
Conditions of payment:
7% on signature
8% at start of work
85% on delivery
Without any indexing!
Price set today for delivery in 5 years!
Technical specifications – Apartments 4 to 5 rooms
Construction:
Green construction according to 5281
Natural stone facade or Porcellanosa
Performance thermal and acoustic insulation
High ceiling height in common areas
Intelligent elevator with design lighting
Video intercom with color screen
Spacious entrance hall, technical room and bike room
Pre-installation for ductable air conditioning
Armored door at entrance, high-end interior doors
Intelligent electrical system
Private storage space for each unit
Interior of apartments:
Contemporary and luminous architecture
Porcellanosa high-end tile (100x100 / 80x80 cm)
Spacious balcony with design glass railings
Preparation for Jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen on balcony (depending on model)
TV and RJ45 sockets in all rooms
Electric shutters with design switches
Pre-installed ductable air conditioning
3x25A three-phase electricity
Bathrooms & sanitary facilities :
Modern tile in all water parts
Hanging furniture + mirror in the parental suite
Double sink in the children's bathroom (depending on apartment)
WC suspended in all bathrooms
Aerators installed in each bathroom
Kitchen:
High-end kitchen with central island
Built-in sink with design tap
Location for dishwasher, oven and double refrigerator
Quartz or granite worktop
Large storage
Preparation for electric charging station for car
Ashdod is an expanding city with high potential for development.
Shimon Peres will include:
About 3,600 new housing units
Dynamic commercial zones
Modern public institutions
Large green spaces for optimal quality of life
This development will create new jobs and meet the growing demand for housing.
A strategic location: Close to the university campus, High Tech Park and the station, this real estate project offers a modern, dynamic and connected living environment.
Location on the map
Ashdod, Israel
