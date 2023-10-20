  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite

Harish, Israel
from
$318,000
26/08/2025
$318,000
14/07/2025
$297,754
;
6
ID: 26900
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • Town
    Harish

About the complex

NEW EXCEPTIONAL PROJECT IN HARISH – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its brand new pre-sale property project in the booming city of Harish, a location with great potential! Located in the heart of Harish, close to schools, synagogues and shops, this project will also include a shopping gallery located in the best part of the city. Harish, just 45 minutes from Tel Aviv, 40 minutes from Haifa and 30 minutes from Kfar Saba and Raanana, is today Israel's youngest and most promising city. Nestled in natural forests and with direct access to the motorway, it currently has 20,000 inhabitants and will reach 60,000 by 2026. The project in detail: A modern complex of 7 floors, whose delivery is planned in 5 years. Only 2 room apartments above the shopping gallery: • 2 rooms of 47.5 m2 without balcony – from 1 008 900 • 2 rooms of 47.5 m2 with balcony of 5.5 m2 – from 1 060 000 to 1st floor Payment terms are highly advantageous for our first customers: • 7% when signing the contract • 18% upon obtaining the permit in 1 year • 75% at key delivery Don't miss this unique opportunity!

Location on the map

Harish, Israel

Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$900,000
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Dizengoff 43 is a boutique building strategically located 2 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes walk from the beach Come live at the foot of Kikar and all these shops Project characteri…
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,37M
The only new program that's not a trick! An avant-garde architecture for this residence facing the sea in Ashdod: -8 floors only -2 elevators including one of shabat - Luxurious entrance hall with concierge -In the residential area of Dalet, overlooking the villas and facing the sea Benefit…
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,22M
New Luxury Residence in the famous district of Mekor Haim in full expansion, Avital 3 is a 6 storey Luxurious boutique building designed by the leading firm Yoma Architect and Designer with an ultra contemporary design incorporating materials and a construction technique of the highest quali…
